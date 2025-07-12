Marcelo Morales Injury: Out with illness
Morales (thigh) is out for Saturday's match against Philadelphia due to an illness, according to the MLS injury report.
Morales seems to be unable to avoid the injury bug, with the defender now sidelined due to an illness after a thigh injury left him out for a bit. The defender still has yet to appear in a match this season, so this continues to be a minor loss for the club.
