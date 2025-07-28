Marcin Bulka News: Transferred to NEOM

Bulka has been transferred to NEOM in the Saudi Pro League from OGC Nice, his former club announced.

Bulka arrived in Nice in 2021 and made 89 appearances across all competitions for the Aiglons. His most memorable performance came in the derby against Monaco during the 2023/24 season, when he saved two penalties. Bulka will now take on a new challenge in the Saudi Pro League under his former coach Christophe Galtier.