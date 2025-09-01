Asensio came through the Mallorca academy and made his first-team debut in 2013\/14 before joining Real Madrid in 2015, with a loan spell at Espanyol where he scored four goals in 37 games. He went on to play seven seasons for Madrid, recording 61 goals and 32 assists in 286 appearances while winning numerous trophies including three Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles. On the international stage, he debuted for Spain in 2016, played in both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, and scored at the latter. In 2023 he moved to PSG, contributing 7 goals and 11 assists in 47 matches and winning multiple domestic titles before a 2025 loan to Aston Villa, where he added eight goals in 21 games. Asensio will now join the Super Lig to continue his career.