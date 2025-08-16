Even though Emiliano Martinez is still part of Aston Villa, he remained suspended for Saturday due to a season-ending transgression last May. Having not signed another goalkeeper post Bizot-signing, the team used him against Newcastle United, and he stepped up. The goalkeeper's first save was his best, with Anthony Elanga getting stopped on a one-on-one chance. Newcastle's other shots on goal, both by Anthony Gordon, also required GK valiance from Bizot, who is projected to remain in goal next Saturday at Brentford.