Farfan did enough to limit the opposition's threat on the left flank while adding 66 accurate passes as his side dominated possession Wednesday. He stayed in the starting lineup over Jesus Garza for the second straight game, but now his most serious competitor for the spot could be Jesus Alberto Angulo, who returned to the squad after a lengthy injury absence. During his 185 minutes of Liga MX play, the former Dallas man has delivered three crosses, two chances created, four clearances and two tackles.