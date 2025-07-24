Marcus Rashford Injury: Already training with new club

Rashford (hamstring) was viewed in training with Barcelona on Thursday, according to his club.

Rashford just made his move to Barcelona and is already working on his return to the field from a hamstring injury, with the forward seeing the training field a day after joining the club. This is solid news, as he will likely be expected to appear in a friendly soon. That said, he appears to be in a position to enter the season fit, likely assuming a rotational role to begin the season and seeing most of his time in Cup and European play to start.