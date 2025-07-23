Marcus Rashford Injury: Loaned to Barcelona

Rashford has been loaned to Barcelona from Manchester United, according to his new club.

Rashford is once again exiting Manchester United on loan after his stint with Aston Villa to end the 2024/25 season, now joining Barcelona for a season-long loan that includes a buy option. He saw a decent spell to end the campaign with Villa before a hamstring injury cut him short, registering 10 starts in 17 appearances while adding four goals and five assists. The attacker will now compete for time in a loaded Barcelona attack, likely to earn more of a rotational role behind Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.