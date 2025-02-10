Marcus Thuram Injury: Exits Fiorentina game in first half
Thuram recorded one shot (one on goal) in Monday's game versus Fiorentina before leaving in the 28th minute due to a possible muscular issue, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.
Thuram was seen grimacing a couple of times before asking to come out. He's poised for some examinations. Inter will face Juventus away Sunday. The coach fielded Marko Arnautovic over Mehdi Taremi to replace him.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now