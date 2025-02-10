Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcus Thuram headshot

Marcus Thuram Injury: Exits Fiorentina game in first half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Thuram recorded one shot (one on goal) in Monday's game versus Fiorentina before leaving in the 28th minute due to a possible muscular issue, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Thuram was seen grimacing a couple of times before asking to come out. He's poised for some examinations. Inter will face Juventus away Sunday. The coach fielded Marko Arnautovic over Mehdi Taremi to replace him.

Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now