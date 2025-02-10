Marcus Thuram Injury: Exits Fiorentina game in first half

Thuram recorded one shot (one on goal) in Monday's game versus Fiorentina before leaving in the 28th minute due to a possible muscular issue, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Thuram was seen grimacing a couple of times before asking to come out. He's poised for some examinations. Inter will face Juventus away Sunday. The coach fielded Marko Arnautovic over Mehdi Taremi to replace him.