Maren Haile-Selassie News: Nets goal as substitute

Haile-Selassie scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Atlanta United.

Haile-Selassie appeared off the bench in the 67th minute and quickly made an impact on the game, scoring just 10 minutes later in the 79th minute. This is his second straight game with a goal contribution after he saw an assist last time out, both of which came from the bench. He now has five goal contributions in 18 appearances (two starts) this season, with two goals and three assists.