Mariano News: Training with Alaves
Mariano is training with Alaves' first team to test himself after one year without playing football, the club announced.
Mariano is testing his sensations after spending one year sidelined from the pitch and is currently training with Alaves' first team. If the tests turn out positive, he could potentially sign a contract with the club for the upcoming season and be a solid addition to their frontline if he regains his level.
Mariano
Free Agent
