Hermoso was solid in the back, although his side allowed one goal, and broke the deadlock with a crafty header on a free kick, scoring his first goal of the season. He has enjoyed an uptick in minutes while Angelino (illness) has been on the mend, as the coach has elected to move Zeki Celik to the wing. He has started in three of the last six matches, tallying six tackles (five won), five interceptions and two crosses (zero accurate), with no clean sheets. He has notched at least one clearance in every appearance, totaling 31 in 10 matches.