Hermoso (thigh) participated in Roma's first pre-season test versus Trastevere.

Hermoso has recovered from a serious thigh strain that cost him the last couple of months of the season while on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. New coach Gian Piero Gasperini is evaluating him, and he might stay to serve as Evan N'Dicka backup if he didn't receive enticing offers.