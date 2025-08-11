Dubravka was dealt to Burnley this week from Newcastle but did not arrive fully fit, as he still seems to be nursing a shoulder injury after he was unable to play in their friendly Saturday. This will be something to monitor with the season within a week of starting, set to face Tottenham on Aug. 16. He will now be in jeopardy of missing the opener would could hurt his chances at maintaing a starting role this season, as Max Weiss will now have a chance to show his worth when the spot for goalie was already up in the air.