Despite Burnley being on the wrong end of the scoreline against Manchester United on Saturday, Dubravka was able to build upon his strong start to the EPL season. The 36 year old keeper did concede three goals, but he also made five saves, three diving saves, and three from inside his own box. Three games into the new season, and Dubravka currently ranks sixth among all EPL keepers in saves per 90 minutes with a mark of 3.0. However, his task does not get any easier after the international break, as Burnley prepare to host league leaders, Liverpool.