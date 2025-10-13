Odegaard has received his fate after suffering an MCL injury, and it is far from ideal, set to miss out on six weeks and nine games due to the absence. This is a rough development for the midfielder who has already missed two games this season and is now set for more time out, eyeing a return around the end of November. He will hope no setbacks occur and his recovery can come as soon as possible, with Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino likely to run the midfield while Odegaard is out.