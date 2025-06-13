Martin Terrier Injury: Still in rehabilitation process

Terrier (Achilles) is still in the rehabilitation process for his injury and is working in the gym with the medical staff, the club posted.

Terrier was spotted working in the gym with the medical staff on Friday as part of his rehabilitation process from an Achilles injury following his late January surgery. His timeline for return remains uncertain, but his current progress is encouraging. If all goes well, he could be back with the team by the end of August to work under new coach Ten Hag.