Marvin Friedrich headshot

Marvin Friedrich News: Plays second half of friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Friedrich (hip) appeared off the bench for 45 minutes in a friendly against Nurnberg.

Friedrich was able to make his way back to the field this offseason after an injury dampened 2024/25 season, appearing in a friendly for the second half. He served as more of a rotational player last campaign and will likely see a similar spot to begin the season, starting in nine of his 22 appearances.

