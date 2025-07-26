Marvin Friedrich News: Plays second half of friendly
Friedrich (hip) appeared off the bench for 45 minutes in a friendly against Nurnberg.
Friedrich was able to make his way back to the field this offseason after an injury dampened 2024/25 season, appearing in a friendly for the second half. He served as more of a rotational player last campaign and will likely see a similar spot to begin the season, starting in nine of his 22 appearances.
