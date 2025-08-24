Greenwood opened the scoring in the first half by converting a penalty won by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The forward then assisted Aubameyang's strike with a corner routine and set up Robinio Vaz to make it 5-2 at the very end of the game. Greenwood had a decent pre-season with OM but struggled in the season opener against Rennes. He could have scored a second penalty in this game but missed the target. That said, he proved on Saturday against Paris FC why Marseille count on him this season as he can change a game's course on his own, having now recorded one goal and two assists in two Ligue 1 matches.