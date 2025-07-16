Mateo Klimowicz News: Provides assist in win
Klimowicz assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Leon.
Klimowicz came off the bench in the 90th minute of the match and made a quick impact as he delivered a ball into the box that resulted in the only goal of the match. The forward finished off the previous season with eight straight games as a substitute and he kicked off the new season in the same way.
