Choiniere came through the CF Montreal youth system after joining the Academy in 2011 and signed with the first team in 2018. He made 120 MLS appearances for Montreal, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists. The 26-year-old has 17 caps with the Canadian national team, including four appearances and three starts during this summer's recently completed Concacaf Gold Cup. Choiniere was transferred to Grasshopper Club Zurich in the summer of 2024, where he featured in 18 games across all competitions for the Swiss side in 2024\/25, scoring one goal. The midfielder now returns to MLS until Dec. 31 and will bring another option for LAFC in the center of the pitch.