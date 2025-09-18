Freese has set a new career high with seven clean sheets across 25 MLS appearances this season and now ranks second all-time at New York City FC in both saves (248) and clean sheets (18). He earned a USMNT call-up for the 2025 Gold Cup, starting all six matches with two clean sheets and starring in the quarterfinal shootout win over Costa Rica. A consistent performer since joining NYCFC, Freese was named Club MVP in 2024 after playing every match, making 121 saves, and finishing with six clean sheets.