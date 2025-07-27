Matt Miazga News: Eight clearances in defense

Miazga recorded one tackle (one won) and eight clearances in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Inter Miami CF.

Miazga found his way back into the starting XI for Saturday's contest after he was used as a substitute last match, only his second time not seeing the start when playing this season. He had a decent match, holding off Miami for a clean sheet, also earning a tackle and eight clearances. He should remain in the starting XI moving forward, a regular sight on the field for the club.