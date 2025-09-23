O'Riley was in the starting squad for the second match in a row with his new club and featured from a deeper midfield role alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this time. The Danish player's stats are not representative of how good he was technically on the pitch, as he only contributed one tackle, one interception and one chance created, but he covered more than 11 kilometers, the highest mark of the game, and was brilliant in transitions with his passing and vision. There is no doubt that O'Riley will be a key starter under coach Roberto De Zerbi this season and become a fan favorite.