O'Riley was born in South London to an English father and Danish mother, carrying both cultures into his football journey. After being formed in Fulham and leaving the club at 20-years-old as a free agent, he rebuilt himself at Milton Keynes before earning a move to Celtic Glasgow in 2022, where he became a key playmaker and won multiple domestic trophies. Since 2023, he has represented Denmark at international level, and at 24-years-old he is seen as one of Europe's most elegant and underrated midfielders. After one season spent in the Premier League with the Seagulls, O'Riley will reunite with former coach Roberto de Zerbi and become the playmaker in Marseille, likely taking all the set-pieces and being the creative spark OM has missed in recent seasons.