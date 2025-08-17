O'Riley put Brighton ahead with a 55th-minute penalty after Sander Berge fouled Georginio Rutter. He logged one shot on target from one attempt and had a good outing on set pieces, contributing four crosses and two corners. O'Riley has now contributed to three goals in his last three Premier League games, having also delivered in each of his last two appearances last season. That said, reports say he could be on the move this summer, which would be a big blow as he is currently handling parts of set pieces and penalties at the start of the campaign.