Matteo Politano News: Four crosses in decisive win

Politano generated two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Lecce.

Politano attempted four crosses against Lecce, making it four matches in a row where he has attempted at least four. He also contributed defensively as he won both of his tackles. With one corner, he has maintained his run as the top set-piece taker for Napoli with 76 this season.