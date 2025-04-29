Matteo Politano News: Key assist in victory
Politano assisted once to go with eight crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Torino.
Politano supplied his third assist of the season Sunday as he setup Napoli's second goal, putting the match out of reach, as they rode the 2-0 lead to a victory over Torino. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the forward has attempted eight shots (three on goal) while creating nine chances, scoring once and assisting once.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now