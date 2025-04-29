Matteo Politano News: Key assist in victory

Politano assisted once to go with eight crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Torino.

Politano supplied his third assist of the season Sunday as he setup Napoli's second goal, putting the match out of reach, as they rode the 2-0 lead to a victory over Torino. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the forward has attempted eight shots (three on goal) while creating nine chances, scoring once and assisting once.