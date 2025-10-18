Poltiano was one of the most menacing Napoli attackers despite the limited minutes and almost generated a goal with a curled shot, which hit the post and was tapped in by Noa Lang, but his teammate was offside. He'll likely return to the XI over David Neres once he's close to 100 percent, and his competitor didn't seize the opportunity. He has launched four or more crosses and at least one corner in the last five tilts, recording 27 (seven accurate) and 10, respectively, and adding eight shots (one on target) and nine key passes, but with no goal contributions.