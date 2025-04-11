Matthijs De Ligt Injury: Added to injury list

De Ligt (foot) has been added to the injury list and is out for the time being, according to his club.

De Ligt is heading to the sidelines for a spell after suffering a foot injury, with the defender looking likely to miss weeks due to a foot injury. This could be a tough loss for the club if his absence is extended, as he is typically a starter when fit. He will hope for a quick return despite having no timeline in place, with Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro as likely replacements in the middle of the defense.