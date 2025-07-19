Matthijs De Ligt News: Returns during offseason
De Ligt (undisclosed) started and played 45 minutes in a friendly against Leeds United.
De Ligt was able to shake off the undisclosed issues he carried into the offseason from the last campaign, featuring for the first half of a friendly. This does mean the club is gaining a regular defender back ahead of the campaign, a player who will likely start matchday one after starting in 25 of his 29 appearances last season, only being hindered by injuries.
