Mattia Bani News: Heads to Palermo
Bani has joined Palermo in a permanent deal from Genoa.
Bani has been a regular for the past three campaigns, but it probably wouldn't have been the case in the next one, and he elected to go to Serie B to play consistently. Genoa could keep Alessandro Vogliacco, who's back from a loan at Parma, to have experienced depth behind the starters Koni De Winter and Johan Vasquez. Youngster Sebastian Otoa is also in the mix.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now