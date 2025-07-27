Mattia Bani News: Heads to Palermo

Bani has joined Palermo in a permanent deal from Genoa.

Bani has been a regular for the past three campaigns, but it probably wouldn't have been the case in the next one, and he elected to go to Serie B to play consistently. Genoa could keep Alessandro Vogliacco, who's back from a loan at Parma, to have experienced depth behind the starters Koni De Winter and Johan Vasquez. Youngster Sebastian Otoa is also in the mix.