Mattia Viti News: Back with Nice

Viti will be back in Nice on July 1st to start the pre-season after his loan spell at Empoli, his parent club announced.

Viti had a complete season with Empoli while on loan from Nice, appearing in 30 games, scoring one goal and contributing brilliantly in the backline with several career highs including 65 tackles, 48 interceptions and 125 clearances. Viti could play a role in the backline of the Aiglons heading into 2025/26 since they have several long-term injuries in central defense, leaving some space for the Italian to prove his qualities to coach Franck Haise.