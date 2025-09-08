Cash was in the starting XI of Sunday's victory against Finland and scored the opening goal in the 27th minute. However, his solid performance ended on a bad note as he suffered a heavy knock to his knee that forced him off right after the break. That said, based on the comments of coach Jan Urban, the substitution was likely a precaution since Cash wanted to keep playing. The Villain will be assessed in the coming days to ensure there is nothing more serious with this issue, but he will likely be available for Saturday's clash against the Toffees.