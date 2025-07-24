Matty Young News: Joins Salford City on loan
Young has joined Salford City on loan from Sunderland for the 2025/26 season, his parent club announced.
Young returns to the Peninsula Stadium after making 27 appearances for the Ammies during the 2024/25 campaign. The goalkeeper is a product of Sunderland's academy and recently featured with the senior team in a pre-season friendly against Portuguese champions Sporting CP.
