Matz Sels News: Signs new contract

Sels has signed a new contract with Nottingham Forest, according to his club.

Sels is seeing a new contract after his career season, with the goalie inking a deal through 2027. He shared the Premier League Golden Glove last campaign, notching 13 clean sheets, 46 goals allowed and 120 saves in 38 appearances. He seems unlikely to give this spot up anytime soon, probable to hold the role until his contract is over.