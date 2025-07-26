Max Arfsten News: Seven crosses, two accurate
Arfsten had one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 loss versus Orlando City SC.
Currently in 2025, seven crosses are Arfsten's season high. For only the third time this year, he also logged multiple accurate crosses. Between consecutive months, Arfsten has failed to log an assist, though international duty took him out of action for one of them.
