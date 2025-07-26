Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Max Arfsten headshot

Max Arfsten News: Seven crosses, two accurate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 26, 2025 at 10:43am

Arfsten had one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 loss versus Orlando City SC.

Currently in 2025, seven crosses are Arfsten's season high. For only the third time this year, he also logged multiple accurate crosses. Between consecutive months, Arfsten has failed to log an assist, though international duty took him out of action for one of them.

Max Arfsten
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now