Maxime Crepeau News: Busy in loss

Crepeau recorded six saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-1 loss versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Crepeau was faced with a brutal start to the season, as Kamal Miller was sent off early, leaving Crepeau under siege. The goalkeeper made six saves to try and keep the match competitive, but in the end he failed to really pull anything off. Crepeau will have better days, especially with a full team ahead of him to help limit chances, but it's still a rough start to the season.