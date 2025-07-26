Maxime Crepeau News: Keeps clean sheet in win

Crepeau made three saves and allowed zero goals in Friday's 1-0 victory versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Crepeau recorded his third clean sheet of the MLS season as Portland secured a 1-0 win at BMO Stadium against his former club LAFC. He made three saves, including a key stop on a bicycle kick from the young Kenny Nielsen in the final stages to preserve the lead. This victory ended Portland's three-match winless run and showcased Crepeau's reliability under pressure. Crepeau will aim to get a second clean sheet in a row against Dallas on Aug. 9.