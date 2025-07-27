Maximiliano Falcon News: Expected back after suspension
Falcon has served his one match suspension and will be an option for the match at Orlando on Aug 10.
Falcon has been busy in the back like for Inter Miami in last six matches, recording 22 clearances with five blocks in that span. Overall, the defender started 12 times in 15 MLS games during his first campaign in MLS, scoring once with 40 clearances and one clean sheet.
