Maximiliano Falcon News: Heading for suspension
Falcon had four tackles (two won), four clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 5-1 victory over New York Red Bulls. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 29th minute.
Falcon will serve his first suspension of the season, picking up his fifth yellow card. He's been a steady option at center back for Miami, starting the last games in a row, collecting 22 clearances in that span. With Gonzalo Lujan back from injury, he will likely get the start at center back, alongside Tomas Aviles against FCC.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now