Maximiliano Falcon News: Heading for suspension

Falcon had four tackles (two won), four clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 5-1 victory over New York Red Bulls. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 29th minute.

Falcon will serve his first suspension of the season, picking up his fifth yellow card. He's been a steady option at center back for Miami, starting the last games in a row, collecting 22 clearances in that span. With Gonzalo Lujan back from injury, he will likely get the start at center back, alongside Tomas Aviles against FCC.