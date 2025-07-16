Maximillian Oyedele News: Joins Strasbourg
Oyedele has joined Strasbourg from Legia Warsaw, according to his new club.
Oyedele is making a move to France this offseason, with the midfielder inking a deal with Strasbourg until 2030. He was decent with Warsaw last season, notching 24 appearances and one assist. He is likely to be more of a player of the future, probably not seeing much time to begin, but working into a role.
