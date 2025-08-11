Yoshida led a porous LAFC defensive unit Sunday with three clearances, three interceptions and four blocks, though the LAFC backline was breached repeatedly in their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Seattle. Over LAFC's last five league fixtures, the central defender has made five appearances (five starts), scoring once and contributing to one clean sheet. Despite the squad's poor defensive record, Yoshida remains an integral part of their defensive tactics, having made 22 appearances (20 starts) through 25 league fixtures.