Bard is struggling like most of the Aiglons at the start of the season, as they have won only two of seven league games and delivered overall disappointing performances in Europe. The new vice-captain has seen his number of crosses increase compared to last year, although only eight of his 28 attempts have been successful. Bard will hope to get back on track before the four tricky outings this month, with home games at the Allianz Riviera against Lyon and Lille, and trips to Celta Vigo and Rennes. He could also be used in a more central role in the backline, as seen at times last season, due to injuries in defense, leaving his left flank spot to Tiago Gouveia or Ali El Abdi.