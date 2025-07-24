Michael Folorunsho News: Joins Cagliari

Folorunsho has transferred to Cagliari on loan with an option to buy from Napoli.

Folorunsho will have an opportunity to be a regular after a season split between Napoli and Fiorentina, where he failed to do so. He posted five goals and one assist in 34 matches, adding 47 shots (14 on target), 18 key passes and 64 crosses (10 accurate) at Verona two years ago. He'll contribute to replacing Antoine Makoumbou and Razvan Marin and compete with Gianluca Gaetano and Alessandro Deiola.