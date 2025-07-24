Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Michael Folorunsho headshot

Michael Folorunsho News: Joins Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 24, 2025

Folorunsho has transferred to Cagliari on loan with an option to buy from Napoli.

Folorunsho will have an opportunity to be a regular after a season split between Napoli and Fiorentina, where he failed to do so. He posted five goals and one assist in 34 matches, adding 47 shots (14 on target), 18 key passes and 64 crosses (10 accurate) at Verona two years ago. He'll contribute to replacing Antoine Makoumbou and Razvan Marin and compete with Gianluca Gaetano and Alessandro Deiola.

Michael Folorunsho
Cagliari
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now