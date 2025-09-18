Olise drew a superb save from Robert Sanchez shortly after the interval and dragged another effort wide as Bayern pushed for a third goal. He created problems between the lines with quick combinations and ball carrying from the right wing. The forward completed the 90 minutes without a direct goal contribution for the first time this season but remained central to Bayern's best attacking phases after halftime, contributing five shots, five crosses, and creating two chances. Olise has now attempted 21 shots and created six chances in his first four outings with Bayern this season to go with four goal contributions, confirming he is in great form.