Zetterer was formed at SpVgg Unterhaching before joining Werder Bremen in January 2015, disputing 80 games for the green and white. The goalkeeper also had loan spells with Austria Klagenfurt and PEC Zwolle, respectively in Austria and the Netherlands. During the last two seasons, Zetterer has been the undisputed starter for Bremen, making 65 appearances in competitive games and securing 18 clean sheets. Zetterer will be competing with Kaua Santos for a starting role between the posts in Frankfurt, although the new goalie will be starting the upcoming games since the Brazilian remains sidelined with a knee injury for the time being.