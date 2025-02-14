Micky van de Ven Injury: Two-to-three weeks out

Van de Ven (undisclosed) is nearing a return, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "Micky, Cuti and Dom, again, we're looking at the next two or three weeks for them. They're going well,"

Van de Ven is getting ever-closer to a return after an injury-riddled season. A large part of why he's had so many injuries has been how frequently he's rushed back into match action due to injuries elsewhere in the backline. If he can get fully fit he should be a key part of the closing stages of the season.