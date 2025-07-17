Miguel Almiron News: Breaks cold spell

Almiron assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Chicago Fire.

Almiron has finally ended his long spell without a goal contribution, earning an assist in the 56th minute off an Aleksey Miranchuk goal. This is his first goal contribution since May 3, now at five on the season. He will hope this can spark something moving forward for both him and the club, as his poor return to the club has not helped in their depressing season.