Gutierrez is leaving Spain this season to join Italy, inking a deal with Napoli. He has been a crucial part of the team each of their past three season, earning a starting role his whole time with Girona, which would amount to 112 appearances, with six goals and 19 assists. The defender should bid for minutes with his new team immediately after a few years of great success, challenging Mathias Olivera for the starting spot, although he will have to return from his ankle injury first. As for Girona, Daley Blind should continue in the starting role at left-back after the exit of Gutierrez.