Mika Biereth Injury: Forced off during first half

Biereth was an early exit Saturday, only making it 15 minutes before he had to be helped off the field by medical staff. The first signs do not look amazing for the forward, as he was taken to the locker room immediately, needing help from the staff the whole way. This will be something to monitor, as he is a regular starter for the club. He was replaced by Breel Embolo, a likely replacement alongside Folarin Balogun for any minutes lost by Biereth.